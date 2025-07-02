Previous
Another image from New Plymouth. This day was really bleak and windy, but it didn't stop these two from heading out with their sail boards.
2nd July 2025

Dianne

ace
@dide
Beverley ace
Great fun
July 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous composition! Love the bright pops of color and the reflection in the water of the sail board!
July 2nd, 2025  
