Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4203
Sail boards
Another image from New Plymouth. This day was really bleak and windy, but it didn't stop these two from heading out with their sail boards.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4203
photos
156
followers
109
following
1151% complete
View this month »
4196
4197
4198
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2025 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sport
,
new-plymouth
,
sail-boards
Beverley
ace
Great fun
July 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous composition! Love the bright pops of color and the reflection in the water of the sail board!
July 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close