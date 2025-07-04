Sign up
Photo 4205
Bare feet…
Are best for climbing trees. You can’t see it, but Ru has a banana in one hand and was wanting to be a monkey!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Dianne
@dide
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
grandson
Maggiemae
ace
I'm presuming Ru is the young boy approaching this great tree!
July 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great climbing tree
July 4th, 2025
