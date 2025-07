The big 70

We had a really nice day celebrating a friend’s 70th birthday. They have a beautiful family and 17 grandkids ranging in age from 2-18. It’s a real mission for them to all be together, and sadly one family wasn’t there because they were sick. We have been friends for many years, and although only about 75 minutes away, we seldom see each other - so it’s a big catch-up when we do!