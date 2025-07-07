Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4208
The Supervisor
A record shot so I know when the heifers were trucked from the home farm to the lease block. Little Quinn likes to supervise the action.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4209
photos
156
followers
109
following
1153% complete
View this month »
4202
4203
4204
4205
4206
4207
4208
4209
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
7th July 2025 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
grandson
,
heifers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the way he is standing in a safe place while the large truck is there !
July 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close