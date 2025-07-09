Previous
Willows

I need to enter photos for the camera club monthly competition. This month the set subject is 'trees', so on the way home from our cycle ride the other day, I spotted these nice trees and reflections on the side of the Waikato River at Huntly.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Dianne

Joan Robillard
Beautiful
July 9th, 2025  
vaidas
Nice and soft
July 9th, 2025  
Maggiemae
You have made the colours meld into the photo so beautifully! Sky makes the water so blue! fav
July 9th, 2025  
Peter
Stunning tones beautifully captured Dianne, Fav:)
July 9th, 2025  
