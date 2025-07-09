Sign up
Photo 4210
Willows
I need to enter photos for the camera club monthly competition. This month the set subject is 'trees', so on the way home from our cycle ride the other day, I spotted these nice trees and reflections on the side of the Waikato River at Huntly.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
4
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
6th July 2025 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
river
,
willows
,
waikato-river
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 9th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice and soft
July 9th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
You have made the colours meld into the photo so beautifully! Sky makes the water so blue! fav
July 9th, 2025
Peter
ace
Stunning tones beautifully captured Dianne, Fav:)
July 9th, 2025
