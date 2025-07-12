Sign up
Previous
Photo 4213
Contesting the ball
We watched Josh's hockey today but the light was tricky as it was getting into the evening. Generally a good game to watch and it ended up a 1-1 draw. Josh is in the maroon.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
1
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4213
photos
157
followers
110
following
1154% complete
View this month »
4206
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
12th July 2025 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hockey
,
game
,
son
,
sport
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot!
July 12th, 2025
