3 generations by dide
Photo 4214

3 generations

We were working on another tree planting site today, down by the Troll’s Bridge. It was great having 3 generations on site and Quinn was very useful - putting a fertiliser tablet in each hole.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Dianne

