Josh took @julzmaioro and I down the paddock yesterday and he fed the Longhorns some hay so they would 'pose' for us up on the hill. RM is generally quite happy to pose, but her little calf wanted to be in on the photoshoot too. He's probably about 8 months old now and is a stocky wee guy. It was drizzly rain at this point and not long after we got home again the sun came out....