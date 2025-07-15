Previous
Trees by dide
I entered an ICM image into the camera club competition last night. I wasn't there, but @julzmaioro let me know that I got an honours for it. Today I cropped it so that just the trunks were showing and I think I like it even more!
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Brian ace
Congratulations! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 15th, 2025  
