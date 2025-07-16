Previous
Next
Cambridge cycleway by dide
Photo 4217

Cambridge cycleway

I love the textures on these huge trees near the Karapiro Dam.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact