Autumn has gone! by dide
Autumn has gone!

An image from about 6 weeks ago when we were staying in Paeroa and this was across in the neighbouring property. We are really having some winter weather, so it's nice to look back on the colour of autumn.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
Diana ace
Beautiful colours and light.
July 18th, 2025  
