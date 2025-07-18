Sign up
Photo 4219
Autumn has gone!
An image from about 6 weeks ago when we were staying in Paeroa and this was across in the neighbouring property. We are really having some winter weather, so it's nice to look back on the colour of autumn.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
8
1
1
365
Canon EOS 6D
1st June 2025 8:43am
autumn
colour
paeroa
Diana
ace
Beautiful colours and light.
July 18th, 2025
