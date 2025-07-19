Sign up
Previous
Photo 4220
Waiting our turn
This was us waiting our turn to takeoff today. I flew to New Plymouth to have a few days with my sister. She is keen on swimming and even though it’s mid winter, she had a dip in the ocean today. Pity I ‘forgot’ to bring my togs…
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th July 2025 10:04am
Tags
airport
plane
flying
