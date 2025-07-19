Previous
Waiting our turn by dide
Photo 4220

Waiting our turn

This was us waiting our turn to takeoff today. I flew to New Plymouth to have a few days with my sister. She is keen on swimming and even though it’s mid winter, she had a dip in the ocean today. Pity I ‘forgot’ to bring my togs…
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact