Photo 4221
Kōwhai
The sunset from Carrie’s house seen through her kōwhai tree. Kōwhai also means yellow which was pretty much the sky colour. It’s been a beautiful windless, cloudless day.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Dianne
@dide
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
20th July 2025 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
kōwhai
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, lovely tree silhouettes and colour.
July 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful silhouette against the evening sun !
July 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Splendid
July 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful
July 20th, 2025
