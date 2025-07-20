Previous
Kōwhai by dide
Photo 4221

Kōwhai

The sunset from Carrie’s house seen through her kōwhai tree. Kōwhai also means yellow which was pretty much the sky colour. It’s been a beautiful windless, cloudless day.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Diana
Beautiful capture, lovely tree silhouettes and colour.
July 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful silhouette against the evening sun !
July 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Splendid
July 20th, 2025  
Beverley
Soo beautiful
July 20th, 2025  
