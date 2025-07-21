Sign up
Previous
Photo 4222
Above the shops
I went into the centre of New Plymouth today by bus. As one of the camera club subjects later in the year is ‘windows’, I was taken by this lot above an old set of shops.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st July 2025 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
,
new-plymouth
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured. In case you have PS, you can get rid of those reflections if need be.
July 21st, 2025
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
July 21st, 2025
