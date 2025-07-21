Previous
Above the shops by dide
Above the shops

I went into the centre of New Plymouth today by bus. As one of the camera club subjects later in the year is ‘windows’, I was taken by this lot above an old set of shops.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Dianne

Well spotted and captured. In case you have PS, you can get rid of those reflections if need be.
July 21st, 2025  
Well spotted and captured
July 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
