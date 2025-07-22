Sign up
Previous
Photo 4223
Mount Taranaki
I was out walking today and able to capture the mountain. Quite often when visiting Carrie, the mountain is covered with cloud, so it was nice to get a lovely clear view.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
2
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
22nd July 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
taranaki
,
new-plymouth
Lou Ann
ace
Oh it’s wonderful!
July 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
July 22nd, 2025
