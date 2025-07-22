Previous
Mount Taranaki by dide
Photo 4223

Mount Taranaki

I was out walking today and able to capture the mountain. Quite often when visiting Carrie, the mountain is covered with cloud, so it was nice to get a lovely clear view.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Dianne

@dide
Lou Ann
Oh it’s wonderful!
July 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
July 22nd, 2025  
