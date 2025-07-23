Previous
Coastline by dide
Coastline

While in New Plymouth, I was out walking on the walkway by the ocean and loved the way the offshore wind was blowing the spray off the waves.
Dianne

Joan Robillard ace
Splendid
July 23rd, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely wave capture.
July 23rd, 2025  
