Previous
The rocks! by dide
Photo 4225

The rocks!

Looking down from the coastal walkway at New Plymouth, to the rocks and sea swell.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shapes and light.
July 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact