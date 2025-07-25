Sign up
Previous
Photo 4226
Julz - Chathams
This image was taken nearly 7 years ago when
@julzmaioro
and I went to the Chatham Islands (east of The South Island NZ). If you look closely you can see
@julzmaioro
over by the fence. We had a fabulous time and did lots of exploring.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
0
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4226
photos
158
followers
110
following
1157% complete
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th October 2018 3:19pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
chatham-islands
,
chathams
