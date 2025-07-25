Previous
Julz - Chathams by dide
Photo 4226

Julz - Chathams

This image was taken nearly 7 years ago when @julzmaioro and I went to the Chatham Islands (east of The South Island NZ). If you look closely you can see @julzmaioro over by the fence. We had a fabulous time and did lots of exploring.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact