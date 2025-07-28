Previous
Gone! by dide
Gone!

Planting trees yesterday and today Jesse cut down two monsters! They are near the house and Chook was worried a big southerly would bring them down onto the roof. It didn't take Jesse long to cut them down, then Josh and Chad helped to clean it all up. Job done! Lots of memories for the boys as they cut them down - many hours spent tree climbing. The most memorable was the day Jesse climbed to the top and refused to come down. He was due to go to the teacher neighbour for extra tutoring and said 'I've already had 6 hours at school and I'm not doing any more!'
Dianne

Lou Ann ace
Wonderful image and narrative. I love the Jesse/tutor story.
July 28th, 2025  
