Previous
Photo 4230
Going, going, gone!
This was one of the large branched trunks that could have been problematic in a high wind. Chad arrived just in time to provide some support by using his ute to ensure the branch fell in the right direction, away from the house.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
tree
,
felling
Maggiemae
ace
It's a high tree and worth the extra attention from someone who knows! Great action photos!
July 29th, 2025
