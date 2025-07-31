Sign up
Photo 4232
Sunrise ICM
Taken a couple of months ago when we stayed at Omana Regional Park. This is looking from the park across to the Auckland City lights.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3
365
Canon EOS 6D
18th May 2025 6:57am
lights
city
icm
