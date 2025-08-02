Previous
The ruffian! by dide
The ruffian!

After ‘pushing’ Chook off the couch, with so many giggles, Quinn then proceeded to scrag him! All the cushions scattered about are ‘hay bales’ which had been used to feed the heifers.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Diana ace
You have the perfect title for this story telling capture ;-)
August 2nd, 2025  
julia ace
Who's having the most fun..
August 2nd, 2025  
