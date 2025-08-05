Sign up
Previous
Photo 4237
Are You My Mother?
The latest little longhorn calf looked funny hanging out with the beefies. Reminded me of the book we used to read to the kids 'Are You My Mother?'
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
Views
14
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd August 2025 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
long-horns
Joan Robillard
ace
But mothers love to mother
August 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
My kids loved that story a nice scene
August 5th, 2025
