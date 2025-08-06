Previous
Cart racing by dide
Photo 4238

Cart racing

Such an interesting sport with miniature horses racing against the clock.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an exciting action shot!
August 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great capture of the action!
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact