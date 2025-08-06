Sign up
Photo 4238
Photo 4238
Cart racing
Such an interesting sport with miniature horses racing against the clock.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4238
photos
157
followers
109
following
1161% complete
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th February 2024 9:45am
Privacy
Public
Tags
cart
,
racing
,
miniature-horses
Diana
ace
Such an exciting action shot!
August 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
Great capture of the action!
August 6th, 2025
