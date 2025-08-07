Sign up
Previous
Photo 4239
Heading for home
This is us heading up the hill after having a good time wandering through the first tree planting area. I love that the grandkids are all involved and can see the reason for us planting a 'forest'.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
2
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th July 2025 12:10pm
family
,
rural
,
farm
,
grandkids
Peter
Great monochrome image telling a story, Fav:)
August 7th, 2025
Junko Y
I LOVE that there's so much emotion shown in this capture here -- wonderful!
August 7th, 2025
