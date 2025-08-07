Previous
Heading for home by dide
Heading for home

This is us heading up the hill after having a good time wandering through the first tree planting area. I love that the grandkids are all involved and can see the reason for us planting a 'forest'.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Dianne

Peter ace
Great monochrome image telling a story, Fav:)
August 7th, 2025  
Junko Y ace
I LOVE that there's so much emotion shown in this capture here -- wonderful!
August 7th, 2025  
