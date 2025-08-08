Sign up
Previous
Photo 4240
Our 'forest'
Some of the earlier plantings on our place are really looking great. From the house, it's hard to see how tall they are, as we look directly down on them. Here you can see that they are beginning to really look like a forest...
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
family
,
trees
,
rural
,
farm
Joan Robillard
ace
And providing lots of cleaning of the air.
August 8th, 2025
