Our 'forest' by dide
Photo 4240

Our 'forest'

Some of the earlier plantings on our place are really looking great. From the house, it's hard to see how tall they are, as we look directly down on them. Here you can see that they are beginning to really look like a forest...
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Dianne

Joan Robillard ace
And providing lots of cleaning of the air.
August 8th, 2025  
