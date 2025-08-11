Sign up
Photo 4243
Sunday
I haven't been out much with the camera lately, so this is one from back in March. It's neat to see the forestry roads being used for bike riding, running, walking and horse riding. This is down by the coastline.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
1
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
4244
photos
157
followers
109
following
1162% complete
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th March 2025 10:52am
Tags
horses
,
forest
,
riding
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
August 12th, 2025
