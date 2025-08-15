Sign up
Photo 4247
The new baby
This cute little speckled calf was born about a week ago.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
calf
long-horns
texan-long-horn
Barb
Can't love this enough! Darling mom and baby photo!
August 15th, 2025
Babs
So sweet
August 15th, 2025
