The new baby by dide
Photo 4247

The new baby

This cute little speckled calf was born about a week ago.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Dianne

@dide
Barb ace
Can't love this enough! Darling mom and baby photo!
August 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
So sweet
August 15th, 2025  
