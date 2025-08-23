Sign up
Previous
Photo 4255
A Tough Game
Jodi's netball team was in the final today, against a team from the local college. It was a fast, hard fought game, ending with the college girls winning by one goal. A great game to watch as it was so close.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
5
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4255
photos
156
followers
108
following
1165% complete
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
23rd August 2025 7:36pm
Tags
final
,
sport
,
netball
,
winter-sport
julia
ace
My young friend Eilis was GA in the collage team.. must of been a great game to watch..
August 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful collage
August 23rd, 2025
Brian
ace
Action filled collage
August 23rd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
It must have been so much better to watch live - however there is good movement captured here!
August 23rd, 2025
Dianne
ace
@julzmaioro
yep it was exciting - I told her dad we couldn’t sit with him ‘cause he was the opposition! Eilis shot some fantastic goals.
August 23rd, 2025
