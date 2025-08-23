Previous
A Tough Game by dide
Jodi's netball team was in the final today, against a team from the local college. It was a fast, hard fought game, ending with the college girls winning by one goal. A great game to watch as it was so close.
23rd August 2025

Dianne

@dide
julia
My young friend Eilis was GA in the collage team.. must of been a great game to watch..
August 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful collage
August 23rd, 2025  
Brian
Action filled collage
August 23rd, 2025  
Maggiemae
It must have been so much better to watch live - however there is good movement captured here!
August 23rd, 2025  
Dianne
@julzmaioro yep it was exciting - I told her dad we couldn’t sit with him ‘cause he was the opposition! Eilis shot some fantastic goals.
August 23rd, 2025  
