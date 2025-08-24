Previous
Home on the range by dide
Home on the range

We have had patchy sunlight today and it was nice to see the longhorns enjoying the sun when it did come out. The grass looks a bit yellow because the kikuyu grass has been nipped by the frosts we had last week.
24th August 2025

Dianne

@dide
Lovely
Lovely
August 24th, 2025  
