Previous
Photo 4256
Home on the range
We have had patchy sunlight today and it was nice to see the longhorns enjoying the sun when it did come out. The grass looks a bit yellow because the kikuyu grass has been nipped by the frosts we had last week.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
1
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4256
photos
156
followers
108
following
1166% complete
View this month »
4249
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th August 2025 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
kikuyu
,
long-horns
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 24th, 2025
