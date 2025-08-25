Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4257
My little helper
I had a lovely day with this little guy today. He has been pretty sick with a nasty cough, but at last he is feeling better and has more energy. We spent ages outside doing jobs and feeding the chickens was one of them.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4257
photos
156
followers
108
following
1166% complete
View this month »
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
4257
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th August 2025 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
grandson
,
chickens
,
hens
,
chooks
Shirley
ace
How delightful
August 25th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Great shot of a fun time.
August 25th, 2025
Babs
ace
He really is a hard worker isn't he
August 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Such a sweet photo! Glad he's feeling better!
August 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Just too cute for words!
August 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close