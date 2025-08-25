Previous
My little helper by dide
My little helper

I had a lovely day with this little guy today. He has been pretty sick with a nasty cough, but at last he is feeling better and has more energy. We spent ages outside doing jobs and feeding the chickens was one of them.
Dianne

@dide
Shirley
How delightful
August 25th, 2025  
John Falconer
Great shot of a fun time.
August 25th, 2025  
Babs
He really is a hard worker isn't he
August 25th, 2025  
Barb
Such a sweet photo! Glad he's feeling better!
August 25th, 2025  
Diana
Just too cute for words!
August 25th, 2025  
