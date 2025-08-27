Sign up
Photo 4259
Dougal
This sweet little guy spends his time with his owner, often travelling around with him in the truck while he helps with seasonal rural contracting.
Unfortunately, this week he met with an accident, leaving his owner bereft.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
Tags
dog
,
memory
,
dougal
