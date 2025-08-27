Previous
Dougal by dide
Photo 4259

Dougal

This sweet little guy spends his time with his owner, often travelling around with him in the truck while he helps with seasonal rural contracting.
Unfortunately, this week he met with an accident, leaving his owner bereft.
Dianne

