Ida and the lamb by dide
Photo 4263

Ida and the lamb

Feeding the lambs at Ambury Park was a hit with the kids. Initially, Chook had to have his hands ready to grab the bottle when the lamb pulled too hard, but after a few turns, Ida had it sussed and didn't need any assistance!
31st August 2025

Dianne

@dide
Shirley
A cute image
September 1st, 2025  
Diana
Oh how precious, it brings back fond memories.
September 1st, 2025  
