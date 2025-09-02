Previous
Ambury happenings by dide
Photo 4265

Ambury happenings

A few pics from the weekend. I love that the kids enjoyed playing in the big puddle and later, Rudy found a big long piece of flax which became a fishing rod. The family with the yellow gumboots amused me and they were happy to pose.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact