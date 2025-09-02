Sign up
Previous
Photo 4265
Ambury happenings
A few pics from the weekend. I love that the kids enjoyed playing in the big puddle and later, Rudy found a big long piece of flax which became a fishing rod. The family with the yellow gumboots amused me and they were happy to pose.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Dianne
Tags
kids
,
grandies
,
ambury
,
ambury-regional-park
