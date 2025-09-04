Sign up
Previous
Photo 4267
Munchies
RM enjoying a feed of hay with her yearling calf. The other day, she had her new calf, but since she is fiercely protective, I have yet to get an image of it.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
rural
,
cow
,
farm
,
calf
,
long-horns
Issi Bannerman
ace
Absolutely love this!
September 4th, 2025
