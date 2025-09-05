Previous
Oops! by dide
Photo 4268

Oops!

We had some very high winds last weekend, and the neighbour's shed didn't survive. It's only good now for a few small bales of hay or some very short cows...
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact