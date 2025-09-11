Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4274
Good feed
Winter feed for the heifers and the longhorns.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4275
photos
156
followers
108
following
1171% complete
View this month »
4268
4269
4270
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th June 2025 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
feed
,
silage
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful rural scene.
September 12th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super shot of the feed coming in.
September 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Waiting patiently for their feed… beautiful shot
September 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close