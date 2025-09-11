Previous
Good feed by dide
Photo 4274

Good feed

Winter feed for the heifers and the longhorns.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful rural scene.
September 12th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super shot of the feed coming in.
September 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Waiting patiently for their feed… beautiful shot
September 12th, 2025  
