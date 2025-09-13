Sign up
Previous
Photo 4276
Fishing
An old image from about 6 and a half years ago. Chook on the left, his late brother, a nephew and our son Chad. All such keen fishermen, enjoying putting the line out in the morning light at Hamilton's Gap.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
family
coast
fishing
west
hamiltons-gap
Diana
Such a beautiful story telling image, the light is wonderful too.
September 13th, 2025
Shirley
A fabulous family candid
September 13th, 2025
