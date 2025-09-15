Sign up
Photo 4278
Mini me
Josh was busy washing his truck, so Quinn had to do likewise.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
0
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4279
photos
155
followers
107
following
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
8th September 2025 11:39am
Tags
truck
,
rural
,
farm
,
grandson
