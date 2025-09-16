Sign up
Photo 4279
Pizza chefs
I had a lovely day with Rudy and Ida. They enjoyed making pizzas for their dinner. Problem was that lots of the ham and pineapple never made it onto the pizzas!
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
4279
photos
155
followers
107
following
1172% complete
