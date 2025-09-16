Previous
Pizza chefs by dide
Photo 4279

Pizza chefs

I had a lovely day with Rudy and Ida. They enjoyed making pizzas for their dinner. Problem was that lots of the ham and pineapple never made it onto the pizzas!
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact