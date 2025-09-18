Celebrations

Previous
My birthday falls in the school holidays, so my workmates organised an early birthday morning tea. Since I’m coeliac, they made sure everything was gluten free. I was touched by their kindness.
Dianne

Beverley
Very lovely…
September 19th, 2025  
Maggiemae
This all looks so good and being gluten free must be trustworthy for you! Not always easy!
September 19th, 2025  
Diana
What a fabulous spread they put out for you! It looks delicious 😋
September 19th, 2025  
