Photo 4281
Celebrations
My birthday falls in the school holidays, so my workmates organised an early birthday morning tea. Since I’m coeliac, they made sure everything was gluten free. I was touched by their kindness.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
3
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
7
3
2
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
18th September 2025 10:38am
birthday
morning-tea
Beverley
ace
Very lovely…
September 19th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
This all looks so good and being gluten free must be trustworthy for you! Not always easy!
September 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a fabulous spread they put out for you! It looks delicious 😋
September 19th, 2025
