The display is ready. by dide
The display is ready.

Tomorrow is Calf Club/Agricultural Day at school. As well as bringing animals to school, there are also indoor exhibits. Our class had fun doing collages based on the work of Hundertwasser.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Dianne

Beverley ace
They are so beautiful to see… wonderful creations
September 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful!
September 19th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Oh they are so clever - work of art nowadays!
September 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
How beautiful it looks and must have been great fun.
September 19th, 2025  
