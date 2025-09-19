Sign up
Photo 4282
The display is ready.
Tomorrow is Calf Club/Agricultural Day at school. As well as bringing animals to school, there are also indoor exhibits. Our class had fun doing collages based on the work of Hundertwasser.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
school
art
Beverley
ace
They are so beautiful to see… wonderful creations
September 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful!
September 19th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Oh they are so clever - work of art nowadays!
September 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
How beautiful it looks and must have been great fun.
September 19th, 2025
