Photo 4283
True love
We had Agricultural Day at school today, with calves, lambs, chickens and goat all competing in various events. I loved the way this little girl was interacting with her goat - totally oblivious to anything else that is happening around her.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
school
,
rural
,
goat
,
calf-club
,
agricultural-day
