Previous
Photo 4286
Indoor play
We have two grandies here for a week and the weather today has been somewhat dismal. We went to school for the morning as I had planning meetings, then had fun with the Lego this afternoon.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
1
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4286
photos
155
followers
107
following
1174% complete
4279
4280
4281
4282
4283
4284
4285
4286
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
23rd September 2025 4:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
play
,
grandkids
,
grandies
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 23rd, 2025
