Indoor play by dide
Photo 4286

Indoor play

We have two grandies here for a week and the weather today has been somewhat dismal. We went to school for the morning as I had planning meetings, then had fun with the Lego this afternoon.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Dianne

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 23rd, 2025  
