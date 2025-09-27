Previous
Cuddles by dide
Photo 4290

Cuddles

Ida loves the dogs. Tui the black lab isn’t her dog, so when she cuddles her, Toto tries to shoulder her way in! Today Ida spent ages out on the front lawn playing with them both.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
September 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
So precious!
September 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact