Previous
Making a smoothie by dide
Photo 4292

Making a smoothie

After a week babysitting 2 grandchildren, they went home this morning, so I just had my usual little Monday grandson. In the image he has picked some flowers, found a big stick and is making a smoothie. It’s great he has such a good imagination.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well this is how the cave man did it ! Great shot ! fav
September 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact