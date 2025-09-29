Sign up
Photo 4292
Making a smoothie
After a week babysitting 2 grandchildren, they went home this morning, so I just had my usual little Monday grandson. In the image he has picked some flowers, found a big stick and is making a smoothie. It’s great he has such a good imagination.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Dianne
@dide
Tags
rural
farm
grandson
Beryl Lloyd
Well this is how the cave man did it ! Great shot ! fav
September 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
September 29th, 2025
