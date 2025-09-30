Sign up
Photo 4293
Silage time
The weather has warmed up a bit and the silage season has started. This image will be a good reference shot as it shows this year's tree planting area down by the 'Troll's Bridge'. In the background are the longhorns grazing on the hill.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
tractor
,
silage
Joan Robillard
ace
Good caoture
September 30th, 2025
