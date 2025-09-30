Previous
Silage time by dide
Photo 4293

Silage time

The weather has warmed up a bit and the silage season has started. This image will be a good reference shot as it shows this year's tree planting area down by the 'Troll's Bridge'. In the background are the longhorns grazing on the hill.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Dianne

@dide
