Photo 4296
Best mates….
My sister and I were having coffee today and a little dog was sitting at the next table. Chook arrived, the dog hopped off the chair and jumped up onto his lap! I couldn’t resist taking a photo - it was just one of those funny moments!
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
