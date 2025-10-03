Previous
Best mates…. by dide
Best mates….

My sister and I were having coffee today and a little dog was sitting at the next table. Chook arrived, the dog hopped off the chair and jumped up onto his lap! I couldn’t resist taking a photo - it was just one of those funny moments!
Dianne

