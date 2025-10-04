Previous
Neat light by dide
Neat light

It’s been a day of many seasons. We are at Ambury Regional Park and at the end of the day the sun popped out making everything look vivid - then a rainbow appeared to add to the lovely scene.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Dianne

Fabulously captured.
October 4th, 2025  
Glorious!
October 4th, 2025  
