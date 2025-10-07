Sign up
Previous
Photo 4300
Cycling in the rain...
I wanted something different to enter into camera club this month. What do you think?
It's the same image as a couple of days ago, but jazzed up a bit! If I must say, it looks great on black.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
8
3
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4300
photos
154
followers
107
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th October 2025 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
bikes
,
cycling
,
ambury-regional-park
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is awesome
October 7th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Love it!
October 7th, 2025
Christina
ace
I like it too
October 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous image and colours!
October 7th, 2025
Hazel
ace
It's certainly jazzed up, Dianne! Is there a special theme at the camera club this month?
October 7th, 2025
Brigette
ace
very flouro
October 7th, 2025
Dianne
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Yes- the theme is changing skies, but I would enter this one in the 'open' category.
October 7th, 2025
Hazel
ace
@dide
Hope you will let us know how you get on!
October 7th, 2025
Hope you will let us know how you get on!