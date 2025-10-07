Previous
Cycling in the rain... by dide
Cycling in the rain...

I wanted something different to enter into camera club this month. What do you think?
It's the same image as a couple of days ago, but jazzed up a bit! If I must say, it looks great on black.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Dianne

Christine Sztukowski ace
This is awesome
October 7th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Love it!
October 7th, 2025  
Christina ace
I like it too
October 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous image and colours!
October 7th, 2025  
Hazel ace
It's certainly jazzed up, Dianne! Is there a special theme at the camera club this month?
October 7th, 2025  
Brigette ace
very flouro
October 7th, 2025  
Dianne ace
@quietpurplehaze21 Yes- the theme is changing skies, but I would enter this one in the 'open' category.
October 7th, 2025  
Hazel ace
@dide

Hope you will let us know how you get on!
October 7th, 2025  
